Left Menu

NZ to provide NZ$15 million in budget support for Cook Islands

New Zealand’s support was confirmed during a meeting with the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Papua New Guinea today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-05-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 10:43 IST
NZ to provide NZ$15 million in budget support for Cook Islands
“New Zealand and the Cook Islands share a special relationship,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed New Zealand will provide NZ$15 million in emergency budget support for Cook Islands in its ongoing recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

New Zealand’s support was confirmed during a meeting with the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Papua New Guinea today.

“New Zealand and the Cook Islands share a special relationship,” Chris Hipkins said.

“This support is provided in response to the needs of a close, constitutional partner which continues to face extreme economic challenges as a result of COVID-19.

“The Cook Islands Government is managing its country’s recovery impressively, but an unprecedented 41 percent economic contraction from COVID-19 can’t be underestimated.”

The funding is being drawn from existing MFAT international assistance and will assist the Cook Islands Government in continuing to deliver essential services.

During today’s meeting, Prime Ministers Hipkins and Brown also discussed their countries’ bilateral relationship and shared regional priorities.

“Across the region, climate change remains the most significant threat to Pacific lives and livelihoods,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Prime Minister Brown and I took the opportunity to discuss the enduring challenges caused by climate change, New Zealand’s recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and our approaches to climate finance.

“The Cook Islands perspective is particularly valuable, with this year’s Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting to be hosted in Rarotonga and chaired by Prime Minister Brown.” 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023