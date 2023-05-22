Four shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Punjab Police

Four suspected shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested and six pistols and some cartridges seized from them, the Punjab Police said here on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been facing several criminal cases registered in Punjab and Haryana.

Those arrested have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan of Saidpura in Dera Bassi, Manjeet Singh alias Guri of Khedi Gujran in Dera Bassi, Ankit of Narainpur in Panchkula and Goldy of Kheri in Panchkula.

Police recovered six pistols, along with 26 live cartridges, from their possession, said Yadav.

The arrests were made by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police.

DGP Yadav said that following reliable inputs, a team of AGTF, under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban and led by Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel, arrested the four shooters who were tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to harm their rival gang members.

He said the four are history-sheeters and have been facing cases of heinous crimes, including attempt to murder, car-jacking and extortion, and those under the Arms Act in Punjab and Haryana.

ADGP Ban said accused Mehfooz alias Vishal was wanted in a case pertaining to the recovery of six pistols. Though his aide Nitish Rana was arrested by the Dhakoli police, he had managed to escape from the spot then.

Vishal was also allegedly involved in a firing incident that took place at the premises of a pub and restaurant in Mohali in March 2022, he said, adding that he had opened fire on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money.

ADGP Ban said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act in SAS Nagar and further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)