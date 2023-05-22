Left Menu

Telcos service quality within set parameter, Airtel call centres miss benchmarks: Trai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:31 IST
Telcos service quality within set parameter, Airtel call centres miss benchmarks: Trai

All telecom operators have been found compliant with benchmarks set around call drops but there may be a few areas where subscribers may be experiencing poor quality or service, telecom regulator Trai said on Monday.

According to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on the quality of mobile phone services for March 2023, Airtel call centre service did not meet the service quality benchmark in almost all of the telecom circles.

Customer care of BSNL and Vodafone Idea (VIL) failed to meet quality parameters in some circles.

''It is pertinent to mention that though all the service providers have met the network service quality-related benchmarks but there may be a few pockets or some days where users might experience poor quality or service since these benchmarks are measured on an average basis and assessed over the entire LSA (license service area or telecom circle) for a given quarter,'' Trai said in the report.

According to Trai's service quality norms, over 95 per cent calls made to customer care of telecom operators should be answered within 90 seconds.

The regulator found that Bharti Airtel's call centre's response took higher time than the set benchmark across all telecom circles except in Mumbai.

BSNL customer care did not meet the criteria in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka circles. VIL customer care did not meet accessibility parameters in Kerala.

