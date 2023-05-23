Left Menu

Masked assailants shoot dead trader in Ghaziabad market

A 45-year-old shop owner was shot dead allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.Mukesh Goel was cleaning his mobile shop in the Railway Road Market around 9.30 am when a masked assailant entered the premises and shot him in the head and the chest, they said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:19 IST
Masked assailants shoot dead trader in Ghaziabad market
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old shop owner was shot dead allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Goel was cleaning his mobile shop in the Railway Road Market around 9.30 am when a masked assailant entered the premises and shot him in the head and the chest, they said. An injured Goel was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a higher facility. However, he succumbed on the way, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said. The shooting sparked panic among shopkeepers in the market and they shut their establishments to express anger.

Goel's shop was situated within the boundary of his home, a few metres from the Railway Road police outpost. The two masked assailants arrived on a motorcycle. While the shooter entered the shop and opened fire, the other stood guard outside, according to the police.

The police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed in the shop and nearby areas. It seems to be a property and money related matter, Kumar said, adding that the assailants will be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023