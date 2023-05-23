Left Menu

Amritsar man held with drone used for smuggling narcotics from Pakistan

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:13 IST
A man here was arrested with a drone that was allegedly used for smuggling narcotics from across the border, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, a resident of a border village of Ajnala town, an official of the anti-drug special task force said.

Two pistols and 1.6 kg of heroin was recovered from him, the official said.

Police said it was the first time that it succeeded in arresting a person who was operating the drone from this side of the border for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

The seized heroin was not his first consignment that was smuggled from Pakistan, they said, adding that Singh had smuggled a number of such deliveries from across the border using drones.

The accused is being questioned and details about the number of consignments received by him will be revealed on his disclosure, said police.

Singh was also wanted in the 2021 Ludhiana district court complex blast case, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

