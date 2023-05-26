Left Menu

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda to visit India from May 31 to June 3

The visit will take place from May 31 to June 3 and he will hold high-profile meetings, including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on bilateral ties, the official, who is an aide to Foreign Minister N P Saud, said.The preparations for the visit have reached its final stage.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:23 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • India

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' will embark on a four-day official visit to India from May 31 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Foreign Ministry sources said here on Friday.

This will be Prachanda’s first foreign visit after assuming the high office for the third time in December last year.

Foreign Ministry sources here said the visit will take place from May 31 to June 3 and the Ministry will make a formal announcement on Saturday.

“The foreign ministry will make a formal announcement of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s official visit to India on Saturday. The visit will take place from May 31 to June 3 and he will hold high-profile meetings, including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on bilateral ties,'' the official, who is an aide to Foreign Minister N P Saud, said.

''The preparations for the visit have reached its final stage. Foreign Minister Saud last week held consultations with former foreign ministers and foreign Secretaries to discuss various issues related to the visit,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, Nepalese Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma called on Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi this week and discussed Prime Minister Prachanda's upcoming visit.

Matters related to energy cooperation, water resources, trade, commerce, transit and infrastructure would mainly figure during the bilateral talks in Delhi between the two leaders, according to foreign ministry sources.

