Goa CM thanks Centre for notifying Mhadei PRAWAH

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:50 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@DrPramodSawant2)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday thanks the Union government for notifying PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony) or the Mhadei Water Authority.

PRAWAH will enable the compliance and implementation of the award and decisions of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

Hours after the Centre notified PRAWAH, which is likely to take care of the dispute with Karnataka over the construction of dams on Mhadei river, Sawant tweeted thanking the centre.

“A great news for people of Goa! I extend my gratitude to the Union Government for meeting one of our crucial demands and giving the approval for the constitution and notifying Mahadayi PRAWAH, as well as for authorising the establishment of its headquarters in Panaji, Goa,” he tweeted.

The notification stated that the Mhadei Water Management Scheme, 2023 has been framed, to constitute the Mhadei PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony) and notified on May 22.

As per the notification, the Authority will be headed by a chairperson (full-time independent) amongst the serving officers who is an engineer from the Central Water Engineering Service (CWES) cadre of the level of Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) or member, Central Water Commission (CWC) and will be appointed for a term not exceeding three years.

