Left Menu

BoB aims at 15 pc credit growth in FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:53 IST
BoB aims at 15 pc credit growth in FY23
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it expects 12-15 per cent credit growth during the current financial year.

During the last financial the bank recorded a credit growth of 16 per cent.

''We aim at credit growth of 12-15 per cent while deposits are expected to grow at 12-13 per cent,'' BoB executive director Lalit Tyagi said on the sidelines of 'Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman' Awards 2023 here.

The bank is using a digital platform for customer acquisition, he added.

The award has been instituted to recognise and promote literary works in various Indian languages (included under the 8th Schedule of the Constitution) as well as to make the best Indian literature available to Hindi readers through translations, thereby broadening the interest and making the novels accessible to a larger set of readers, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023