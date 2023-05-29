Left Menu

Poland imposes sanctions on 365 Belarusians over 'draconian' verdict against journalist

We hope that other countries will follow this example, and those responsible for political court verdicts will be held accountable for their actions. As Poland announced the sanctions, migrants were stuck at Polands border wall with Belarus.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:09 IST
Poland imposes sanctions on 365 Belarusians over 'draconian' verdict against journalist

Poland has imposed sanctions on 365 Belarusian citizens and frozen the financial assets of 20 entities and 16 other people associated with Russian capital in reaction to what it condemned as a "draconian" verdict against a journalist. Under the sanctions announced by Poland's Interior Ministry, the 365 Belarusians will be barred from entering the Schengen area, an area of visa-free travel in Europe. The group includes lawmakers, judges, prosecutors, members of state media, athletes and people working for state enterprises.

The move is the latest development in a tense relationship between Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, and Belarus, a country on its northeastern border that is allied with Russia and led by an authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power 1994.

"These people promoted the Belarusian regime and were also involved in legitimizing and supporting the repressive policy of the authorities in Minsk. They are also responsible for the politically motivated sentence against Andrzej Poczobut, issued on false charges," the Interior Ministry said. Belarus' Supreme Court on Friday upheld an eight-year prison sentence against Poczobut, a prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority and a correspondent for a top newspaper in Poland.

The rulings against Poczobut, a 50-year-old reporter with Poland's liberal Gazeta Wyborcza daily, is seen as part of the Belarusian government's sweeping, yearslong crackdown on opposition figures, human rights activists and independent reporters.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya welcomed Poland's move, calling it "an important gesture of solidarity with Andrzej Poczobut and all Belarusians who suffer at the hands of the regime." ''All political prisoners must be released from prison without any conditions,'' Tsikhanouskaya said. ''It is also a message to all those who support the regime with their positions and actions. We hope that other countries will follow this example, and those responsible for political court verdicts will be held accountable for their actions." As Poland announced the sanctions, migrants were stuck at Poland's border wall with Belarus. Polish human rights activists said that they heard from the migrants that the Belarusian forces would not let them turn back. Meanwhile, Polish authorities would not allow them in to request asylum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023