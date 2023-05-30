Heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore seized, two women arrested in Mizoram

Two women were arrested after heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore was seized from their possession from Vengthlang area here.

Acting on a specific input, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizawl carried out a joint operation at Republic Vengthlang area on Monday and seized 306 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the possession of the two women peddlers aged 28 and 26 years, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday. The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases, it said.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime) the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)