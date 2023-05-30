Ganja worth Rs 8.3 lakh seized from car in Thane; 2 held
Police have seized 41 kg of ganja worth Rs 8.30 lakh from a car in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.
Following a tip-off, the police laid a trap and intercepted a car in which two persons were travelling on Saturday evening at Rajnoli junction in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said.
The police seized ganja worth Rs 8.30 lakh from the car and arrested the two persons. They also seized two mobile phones and impounded the vehicle, he said. The accused have been identified as Prasad Santosh Chowale (26), who had a puncture repairs shop in Bhiwandi, and Kiran Bhaktya Konda (27), a mason, the official said. They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it, the official added.
