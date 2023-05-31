Left Menu

Road accident in Lucknow leaves four dead

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:43 IST
Road accident in Lucknow leaves four dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family were killed when a speeding SUV rammed into their scooty in Aliganj area of the state capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night. The two-wheeler got stuck under the four wheeler and was dragged for some distance, police said.

The four were rushed to the trauma centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) where they were declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Singh (35), his 32-year-old wife and two children, aged 10 and 7, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023