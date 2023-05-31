Road accident in Lucknow leaves four dead

Four members of a family were killed when a speeding SUV rammed into their scooty in Aliganj area of the state capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night. The two-wheeler got stuck under the four wheeler and was dragged for some distance, police said.

The four were rushed to the trauma centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) where they were declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Singh (35), his 32-year-old wife and two children, aged 10 and 7, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident.

