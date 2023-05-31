Left Menu

In the Gangoh area, 20-year-old Tasavvar of Alampur village drowned after being pulled in by the strong river current.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:46 IST
Five drown in separate incidents in UP's Saharanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people, including a 12-year-old boy, drowned in the Yamuna river in separate incidents in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old drowned in the Nakud area on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain said the trio -- Anmol (16), his friend Sagar (15) and his elder brother Vicky (20) -- had gone to take a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. As Anmol began to be pulled in by the current, Sagar and Vicky rushed to save him, leading to all three of them drowning, he added.

The bodies of the victims, all residents of Ranipur village, were pulled out after two hours.

In the second incident, 12-year-old Lucky of the Banheda village in Shamli district drowned while bathing in the river with his relatives on Tuesday. He had come on a visit to the Mohda village, the police said.

In the Gangoh area, 20-year-old Tasavvar of Alampur village drowned after being pulled in by the strong river current. He had gone to bathe with four friends, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

