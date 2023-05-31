NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Wednesday simultaneously raided 16 places in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in connection with its ongoing investigations into terror funding. The properties searched reportedly belong to activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raid is based on inputs about funding from Gulf countries to Karnataka for helping radical organisations in terror-related activities.

Sources said the search was conducted in the city as well as Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur and Belthangady. The places raided included a few houses, shops and a hospital. Digital evidence regarding money transaction was being collected.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches in the coastal district in March last to find out the sources of funding for terror-related activities, including the case in connection with the plot of the PFI to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar.

