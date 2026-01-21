Bihar's Monthly Camps to Simplify Pension Verification
The Bihar government plans to hold monthly camps focusing on the physical verification of pension beneficiaries and the issuance of life certificates. This initiative aims to prevent beneficiaries from losing benefits due to issues like name errors and Aadhaar complications, ensuring no one is deprived of their rightful pension.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar government announced a new initiative to streamline the process of obtaining life certificates for pension beneficiaries. Monthly camps will be organized at block and panchayat levels to verify identities and issue necessary certificates.
According to Madan Sahni, Minister of the State Social Welfare Department, this step addresses common difficulties in obtaining life certificates due to name errors and issues with Aadhaar or thumb impressions. The camps ensure all eligible individuals receive their pensions.
Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi mentioned that the state has so far verified around 80 lakh beneficiaries. These camps aim to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the pension distribution system in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)