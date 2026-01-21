Bihar's Monthly Camps to Simplify Pension Verification

The Bihar government announced a new initiative to streamline the process of obtaining life certificates for pension beneficiaries. Monthly camps will be organized at block and panchayat levels to verify identities and issue necessary certificates.

According to Madan Sahni, Minister of the State Social Welfare Department, this step addresses common difficulties in obtaining life certificates due to name errors and issues with Aadhaar or thumb impressions. The camps ensure all eligible individuals receive their pensions.

Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi mentioned that the state has so far verified around 80 lakh beneficiaries. These camps aim to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the pension distribution system in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)