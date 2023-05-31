Bail for ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan extended by three days - lawyer
The bail for Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been extended by three days in the Al Qadir Trust graft case, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Khan's May 9 arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters, raising fresh worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
He had denied any wrongdoing.
