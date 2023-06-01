Left Menu

Highly decomposed bodies of elderly woman, daughter found in flat, says Delhi police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 00:27 IST
Highly decomposed bodies of elderly woman, daughter found in flat, says Delhi police
Highly decomposed bodies of a 64-year-old woman and her daughter bearing injury marks were found in their flat in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday with police suspecting that they were murdered.

The deceased have been identified as Rajrani Lal, a retired official of All India Radio, and her daughter Ginni Karar (30), they said.

A neighbour made a PCR call around 8 pm on Wednesday complaining about foul smell emanating from a flat on the first floor of a building in Krishna Nagar's E Block, following which a police team was rushed to the spot. The bodies were found to be in a highly decomposed state and maggot-infested, police said.

According to police, the entrance of the flat had a twin locking system -- one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only after authorisation.

A case of murder has been registered, a senior police officer said, adding that prima facie it looks like friendly entry.

An investigation is underway and some leads have been obtained, the official said, adding multiple that teams have been formed to nab the accused.

