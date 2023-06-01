Turkey must go on with NATO ratification process for Sweden, Finland says

It's important that Turkey moves forward with the ratification process for Sweden's NATO membership, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday at a meeting of the military alliance in Oslo.

"We expect that this could and should happen before Vilnius," Haavisto added, referring to next month's NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.

