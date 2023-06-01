Shahbad Dairy murder: ABVP holds protest in Latur, condemns inaction of onlookers
- Country:
- India
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday held a protest in Latur against the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.
She was stabbed to death on May 28 by a 20-year-old man with whom she reportedly was in a relationship earlier.
The ABVP protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk with functionaries of the student organisation condemning the onlookers of the gruesome incident for not overpowering the man and saving the minor girl.
The incident and the way the people who can be seen in the video behaved is disgraceful, ABVP 'mahanagar mantri' Sushant Ekorge said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Police arrest dreaded criminal involved in five crimes
Light rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR: IMD
Fire in shoe manufacturing unit in north Delhi
CBI searching nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi in connection with alleged insurance scam case in J-K: Officials.
Insurance 'scam' case: CBI searches at nine locations in J-K, Delhi