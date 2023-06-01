Left Menu

Shahbad Dairy murder: ABVP holds protest in Latur, condemns inaction of onlookers

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:23 IST
Representative Image
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday held a protest in Latur against the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

She was stabbed to death on May 28 by a 20-year-old man with whom she reportedly was in a relationship earlier.

The ABVP protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk with functionaries of the student organisation condemning the onlookers of the gruesome incident for not overpowering the man and saving the minor girl.

The incident and the way the people who can be seen in the video behaved is disgraceful, ABVP 'mahanagar mantri' Sushant Ekorge said.

