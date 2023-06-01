Left Menu

Swiss court confirms war crimes ruling against Liberia warlord - lawyers

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld a guilty verdict for war crimes in the case of a former Liberian rebel commander and also convicted him of crimes against humanity, lawyers for the prosecution told Reuters. Alieu Kosiah, who fought in the 1990s against then-President Charles Taylor's army, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2021 for rape, murder and cannibalism.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:49 IST
Swiss court confirms war crimes ruling against Liberia warlord - lawyers

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld a guilty verdict for war crimes in the case of a former Liberian rebel commander and also convicted him of crimes against humanity, lawyers for the prosecution told Reuters.

Alieu Kosiah, who fought in the 1990s against then-President Charles Taylor's army, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2021 for rape, murder and cannibalism. "The courage and the determination of the victims who fought relentlessly for 30 years has been rewarded. Justice was handed down today and this is a strong message for all perpetrators: they will not escape justice," Zena Wakim, one of the prosecution lawyers, told Reuters.

The court has not yet released the judgment publicly. Kosiah's lawyer denied the charges against him throughout the proceedings and said he was not present when the crimes were allegedly committed.

The case is Switzerland's first war crimes trial and one of the first international verdicts for acts committed during Liberia's back-to-back civil wars between 1989-2003 which became infamous for their brutality, with marauding child soldiers and drugged-up fighters. During the appeal trial at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, prosecutors expanded the indictment to include crimes against humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023