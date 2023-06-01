Odisha: Two girls drown in Bay of Bengal while bathing
- Country:
- India
Two girls drowned in the Bay of Bengal in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.
The incident happened at the Aryapalli beach where five girls of a family were bathing in the sea, they said.
As the sea was rough, police patrolling the beach asked them not to go bathing but despite that, they went in, leading to the accident, said Sudeepta Kumar Sahu, the in-charge of the Marine police station.
While three of them were rescued by the local fishermen, two girls drowned in the sea, he said.
The deceased were identified as Sapnarani Pandit, a resident of Kanishi, and Pragnyarani Tripathy of Harikrushnapur. While Sapnarani was a final-year undergraduate student, Pragnyarani appeared in her class 12 board examinations this year.
The body Sapnarani was fished out by the fishermen but the body of Pragnyarani could be recovered after eight hours by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) with the help of a Coast Guard aircraft, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha govt adds 681 super speciality hospitals under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan
Odisha’s Ganjam gets National Water Award
Sergio Lobera appointed Odisha FC head coach on two-year deal
Odisha Announces Squad for 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship