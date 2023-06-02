Left Menu

Top Pakistani human rights lawyer returns home after mysterious kidnapping in Karachi

A top Pakistani human rights lawyer who was abducted by armed men in the countrys biggest city of Karachi returned home Friday, police said.It was not immediately clear who was behind Jibran Nasirs kidnapping on Thursday or where he had been held.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:33 IST
Top Pakistani human rights lawyer returns home after mysterious kidnapping in Karachi

A top Pakistani human rights lawyer who was abducted by armed men in the country's biggest city of Karachi returned home Friday, police said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Jibran Nasir's kidnapping on Thursday or where he had been held. His release came after dozens of protesters held a rally in Karachi to condemn his abduction. Nasir's wife said the couple was returning home after dining out on Thursday evening when a group of armed men in two white vans intercepted their car in an upscale area. The men took Nasir away but left her unharmed, said the lawyer's wife Mansha Pasha. She said she did not know who was behind the abduction. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident, but the disappearance drew condemnation from rights activists who held the protest the next day.

The incident appeared to be the latest in a recent rash of abductions in Pakistan that rights groups say may be forced disappearances at the hands of the secret service. Amnesty International said the Pakistani "authorities must expeditiously and impartially investigate and determine his whereabouts.'' ''If in state custody, Jibran must either be released immediately or if there is sufficient evidence, produce him in a civilian court," the London-based watchdog said on Twitter.

Although Pakistani law prohibits detention without court approval, security officials often detain suspects over alleged ties to militant groups. Nasir's brief abduction came amid an ongoing crackdown against supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with last month's violent protests and attacks on military installations and public property. The violence erupted after Khan's arrest on May 9 from a court in Islamabad where he was appearing in a graft case. The turmoil subsided only when the country's Supreme Court released Khan. Since then, police have detained more than 5,000 people in connection with the violence.

Parliament ousted Khan in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023