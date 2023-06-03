More than 2,500 kg of poppy straw seized from truck in Gujarat

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has seized 2,597 kilograms of poppy straw hidden behind bags of dry red chilli in a truck in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted on Thursday following a tip-off, in which the CBN intercepted a truck with a Rajasthan number plate near a hotel at Untiya in Vadodara, he said.

''As per the information received, the poppy straw was being transported from Jharkhand to Rajasthan via Gujarat. Accordingly, strict surveillance was put in place on the route and after identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, it was stopped,'' he said.

It was found that the truck was carrying white plastic bags of dry red chilli as cover cargo. On sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that the poppy straw was loaded in the truck behind the cover cargo, officials said.

As it was not possible to search the truck on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring the vehicle to the nearest CBN office, they said. After being brought to the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 104 white plastic bags containing poppy straw of 2,597.850 kg were recovered behind the 50 bags of dry red chilli, the officials added. After the completion of legal formalities, the truck along with poppy straw and cover cargo were seized and one person has been apprehended under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, the MP unit of the CBN had seized 4,433.45 kg of poppy straw packed in 206 plastic bags and hidden behind boxes of a popular biscuit brand in a container truck at Mehsana toll plaza in Gujarat, and apprehended two persons.

