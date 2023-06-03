Left Menu

Israeli military says gunman who killed three of its soldiers near Egypt border was Egyptian policeman

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said the gunman who killed three Israeli soldiers near the Egypt border on Saturday was an Egyptian policeman.

It said it was investigating the incident in full cooperation with the Egyptian army and soldiers were conducting searches in the area to rule out additional assailants.

The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire, the Israeli military said.

