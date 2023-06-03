Israeli military says gunman who killed three of its soldiers near Egypt border was Egyptian policeman
The Israeli military said the gunman who killed three Israeli soldiers near the Egypt border on Saturday was an Egyptian policeman.
It said it was investigating the incident in full cooperation with the Egyptian army and soldiers were conducting searches in the area to rule out additional assailants.
The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire, the Israeli military said.
