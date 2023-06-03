Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites surrender in Sukma

Three Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.

He identified the three as 'jan militia' members Paraski Hidma, Podiam Soma and Vetti Sukka, all residents of Bheji area in the district.

''They said they were laying down arms after being impressed with the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and Sukma police's Puna Narottam (new morning new beginning) campaign to get ultras back in the mainstream,'' he added.

They surrendered before Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal.

