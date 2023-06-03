Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites surrender in Sukma
- Country:
- India
Three Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.
He identified the three as 'jan militia' members Paraski Hidma, Podiam Soma and Vetti Sukka, all residents of Bheji area in the district.
''They said they were laying down arms after being impressed with the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and Sukma police's Puna Narottam (new morning new beginning) campaign to get ultras back in the mainstream,'' he added.
They surrendered before Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Eight more Naxalites held in connection with Dantewada blast; arrest tally rises to 17
5 killed in separate road mishaps in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: Anwar Dhebar, Nitesh Purohit sent to 14-day judicial custody in liquor case
Chhattisgarh: Mobile connectivity changing people's lives in insurgency-hit Bastar region, says official
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hits out at Centre over RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes