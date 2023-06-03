Girl, 14, abducted, raped in UP's Ballia; man held

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village here, police said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly abducted by 22-year-old Javed Khan alias Raja on May 25, they said. After he could not find her, the girl's father on Friday filed a complaint against Khan, accusing him of kidnapping, SHO Rajesh Mishra said. The same day police traced the girl, who in her testimony said Khan raped her and threatened to kill her, Mishra said.

Javed Khan was arrested from Ghorhara village on Saturday morning and booked under several sections of IPC as well as under the POCSO Act, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)