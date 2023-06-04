Man held for stealing Delhi metro iron pipes

A 33-year-old man was allegedly caught stealing iron pipes of Delhi metro here, police said.

On Sunday at around 10.43 am, a PCR call was made that two persons were caught with stolen metro goods (iron pipes) on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near RPS Colony, MB Road in south Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found one Neeraj (33), a resident of Tigri Extension, caught by a metro security manager, he said, adding another person had fled before the police arrived at the scene.

The two accused were stealing the pipes and loading them into an auto-rickshaw, the officer said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intension) is being registered and further investigation is on, he said.

