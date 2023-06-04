Left Menu

Man held for stealing Delhi metro iron pipes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:14 IST
Man held for stealing Delhi metro iron pipes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man was allegedly caught stealing iron pipes of Delhi metro here, police said.

On Sunday at around 10.43 am, a PCR call was made that two persons were caught with stolen metro goods (iron pipes) on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near RPS Colony, MB Road in south Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found one Neeraj (33), a resident of Tigri Extension, caught by a metro security manager, he said, adding another person had fled before the police arrived at the scene.

The two accused were stealing the pipes and loading them into an auto-rickshaw, the officer said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intension) is being registered and further investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023