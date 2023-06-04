Left Menu

Nagpur man, niece dead, wife seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle

A man and his 13-year-old niece were killed and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Mauda area of Nagpur on Sunday, a police official said.The incident took place on the Muada-Ramtek road, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the three were on their way to Nurla village from Bhugaon to attend a family function, he said.Shivdas Wanjari 60 and his niece Shruti were killed on the spot.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:01 IST
Nagpur man, niece dead, wife seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his 13-year-old niece were killed and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Mauda area of Nagpur on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place on the Muada-Ramtek road, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the three were on their way to Nurla village from Bhugaon to attend a family function, he said.

''Shivdas Wanjari (60) and his niece Shruti were killed on the spot. His wife Rekha (55) sustained grievous injuries and is hospitalised. Truck driver Abid Shaikh Rashid Shaikh (35) was arrested for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving,'' the Mauda police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023