Nagpur man, niece dead, wife seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle

A man and his 13-year-old niece were killed and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Mauda area of Nagpur on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place on the Muada-Ramtek road, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the three were on their way to Nurla village from Bhugaon to attend a family function, he said.

''Shivdas Wanjari (60) and his niece Shruti were killed on the spot. His wife Rekha (55) sustained grievous injuries and is hospitalised. Truck driver Abid Shaikh Rashid Shaikh (35) was arrested for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving,'' the Mauda police station official said.

