Ukraine military says it has no information about a major offensive

Ukraine's military said on Monday it had no information about a major offensive which Russia said Kyiv had launched at five points along the front line in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

"We do not have such information and we do not comment on any kind of fake," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said in response to a question from Reuters.

