2020 Delhi riots: Court adjourns case with warning to prosecution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:48 IST
A court hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots has warned the prosecution not to repeat the scenario of the public prosecutor not making sufficient arrangements for the examination of a crucial witness in his absence.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case of rioting and arson registered by Dayalpur police station against five accused which was at the stage of prosecution evidence.

After noting prosecution witness Harender Singh's presence, the judge said the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) concerned was not present for examining him, nor was Singh willing to give his statement on the grounds of personal difficulty. ASJ Pramachala said it was a ''bad scenario'' where the SPP was said to be out of Delhi, without making ''sufficient arrangements'' for examining Singh, who was a ''crucial witness'' in the case.

''In these circumstances, there is no other option, but to adjourn the case for today, with a warning for the prosecution that such a scenario should not be repeated again,'' the judge said in an order passed on Saturday. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 4.

