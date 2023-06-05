Undertrial prisoner dies after consuming unknown substance in Delhi’s Mandoli jail

An undertrial prisoner died allegedly after consuming unknown substances inside Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday. Police received information on Friday from GTB Hospital, Dilshad Garden that Mustkeem (23), lodged in central jail number-13 of Mandoli prison, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state after he consumed an unknown substance, a senior police officer said. He was declared dead at the hospital, the officer said.

As the death of the inmate was unnatural, the duty metropolitan magistrate of Karkardooma court was informed. Further proceedings are being conducted under section 176 CrPC, the officer said. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on Monday at GTB Hospital. The cause of death will be known after the report is received, police said.

Mustkeem was lodged in the jail in a theft case of Gokalpuri area.

