Left Menu

China should be confronted strategically: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Modi government over reports of fresh Chinese military constructions along the LAC in Uttarakhand, and demanded that China should be confronted strategically and not by hollow boasts.The nation is paying a heavy price for the prime ministers clean chit to China, he charged.Our Territorial Integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttarakhand, Kharge said on Twitter, sharing satellite images showing Chinese constructions at the Line of Actual Control LAC bordering Uttarakhand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 11:21 IST
China should be confronted strategically: Kharge
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Modi government over reports of fresh Chinese military constructions along the LAC in Uttarakhand, and demanded that China should be confronted strategically and not by ''hollow boasts''.

The nation is paying a heavy price for the prime minister's ''clean chit'' to China, he charged.

''Our Territorial Integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttarakhand,'' Kharge said on Twitter, sharing satellite images showing Chinese constructions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) bordering Uttarakhand. ''The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji's CLEAN CHIT to China. China should be confronted strategically together, and not by making hollow boasts!'' he also said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its policy with China and has asked why it does not confront Beijing. In clear message to Beijing, India on Thursday said any expectation of normalisation of its ties with China when the border situation in eastern Ladakh is not normal is unfounded.

At a special media briefing on the Modi government's foreign policy in the last nine years, Jaishankar had said China is the only leading country with which India's relations have not advanced in the last few years as it violated border agreements in 2020 and deployed large numbers of troops along the frontier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023