BSF seizes 5.5 kg heroin near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

The BSF has seized more than 5.5kg of heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force troops noticed the movement of the unmanned aerial vehicle coming from the Pakistan side at around 4 am Saturday and immediately moved to intercept it, the official said.

The sound of something heavy falling was heard in a field in Rai village and the troops launched a search at the spot.

During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and with a hook, said the spokesperson.

