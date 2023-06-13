Macron: France to intensify arms delivery to help Ukraine counter-offensive

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Monday that a long-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive had started a few days earlier and said it had been meticulously planned by military leaders with a great tactical sense.

"We have done everything to help it," Macron told a joint news conference with German and Polish leaders. "We have intensified the delivery of ammunitions, weapons and armed vehicules... We'll continue in coming days and weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)