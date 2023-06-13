Left Menu

Macron: France to intensify arms delivery to help Ukraine counter-offensive

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 00:07 IST
Macron: France to intensify arms delivery to help Ukraine counter-offensive

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Monday that a long-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive had started a few days earlier and said it had been meticulously planned by military leaders with a great tactical sense.

"We have done everything to help it," Macron told a joint news conference with German and Polish leaders. "We have intensified the delivery of ammunitions, weapons and armed vehicules... We'll continue in coming days and weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023