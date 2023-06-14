Russian parliament backs army recruitment of criminals for Ukraine conflict
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:06 IST
The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday gave its initial backing to legislation that will allow the Defence Ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
More than 15 months into what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Moscow - whose forces have suffered heavy losses - is trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe's largest land war since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launches massive new air assault on Kyiv - officials
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine air defences battle fresh wave of Russian attacks
Ukraine says it destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched attack on Kyiv
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges South Korea to provide defence systems -report
Russia launches third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours