Left Menu

2 die, 4 suffer burns after being electrocuted during hand pump repair

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:22 IST
2 die, 4 suffer burns after being electrocuted during hand pump repair
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died due to electrocution while four were injured on Tuesday evening when a pipe touched a high-tension line during the repair of a hand pump in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred in Nadanpur, they said.

Police said that hand pump repairing work was going on in Vijay Ka Pura village in Basedi subdivision. During this, a pipe that was pulled up by the labourers touched a high-tension line passing from above.

Lavkush aka Lokesh (22) and Dhruv (17) died on the spot, while Ramveer (50), Than Singh (30), Hari Singh, Shimla (35) suffered severe burns and were admitted to government hospitals in Badi and Basedi towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023