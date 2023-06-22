Left Menu

PM Modi participates in India and USA: Skilling for Future event with First Lady of USA

Prime Minister highlighted the numerous steps taken by India to promote education, skilling and innovation.

Updated: 22-06-2023 14:48 IST
PM Modi participates in India and USA: Skilling for Future event with First Lady of USA
The event focused on workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions to expand and enhance access to quality education across society. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and First Lady of USA Dr. Jill Biden participated in an event focused on "India and USA: Skilling for Future” at National Science Centre in Washington DC.

The event focused on workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions to expand and enhance access to quality education across society.

Prime Minister highlighted the numerous steps taken by India to promote education, skilling and innovation. He appreciated ongoing bilateral academic exchanges and collaborations between Indian and US academic and research ecosystems.

Prime Minister presented 5-point proposals for energising India-USA collaboration in education and research sector, as follows:

Integrated approach bringing together government, industry, and academia

Encouraging exchange of Teachers & Students

Organising Hackathons on various subjects between the two countries

Mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications

Encouraging visits of people associated with education and research.

The event was attended by the President of Northern Virginia Community College, President of Association of American Universities, President and CEO of Micron Technology, and students.

(With Inputs from PIB)

