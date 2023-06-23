Zelenskiy touts personnel changes after inquest into Ukraine bomb shelters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday there would be personnel changes following an inquest into the state of Ukraine's bomb shelters. The investigation was launched after the deaths of three people who were locked out of a bomb shelter in Kyiv during a Russian missile strike.

"There will be personnel decisions," Zelenskiy said in a statement, without saying who the changes would affect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)