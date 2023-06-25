Poland says Russian mutiny is internal matter that poses no threat

Current events in Russia are an internal matter which do not pose any threat to Poland, leaders in Warsaw said on Saturday, although Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said increased tension on the border with Belarus was a possibility.

"We absolutely believe that it is an internal matter for Russia ... we are not ordering any increased level of readiness from our army," President Andrzej Duda said after a meeting at the National Security Bureau.

