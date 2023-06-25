Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised the thwarting of an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus. "Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets," Netanyahu's office said.

"Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil," the statement said. Netanyahu's statement did not include any further details.

