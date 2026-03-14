Odisha's Political Chess: BJP's Strategic Moves Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

In a strategic maneuver ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16, the ruling BJP in Odisha shifted its MLAs to the port town of Paradip, where they will undergo training in preparation for the crucial vote. This move follows a significant meeting of senior party leaders, marking a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.

The BJP has put forward its Odisha unit president, Manmohan Samal, and MP Sujeet Kumar as their official candidates, with party leader Dilip Ray running as an Independent. The party is confident of securing three seats, and its MLAs will partake in special training to ensure precise voting outcomes.

As political tensions rise, opposition parties like the Congress and BJD navigate complex alliances. While the BJD has fielded Santrupt Misra and gained backing for Dr. Datteswar Hota, inter-party dynamics introduce unpredictable variables, particularly for the closely contested fourth seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)