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Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Assam Elections

The Congress party announced its second list of 23 candidates for Assam's upcoming assembly elections. With these additions, 65 out of 126 seats have candidates, while 15 seats are reserved for alliance partners. Key candidates include Nurul Islam, Abdul Khaleque, and Gaurav Gogoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:02 IST
Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Assam Elections
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The Congress party has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. This announcement marks the party's strategic placements, as it names 23 candidates for various seats across the state.

Among the notable figures, Nurul Islam will contest from Srijangram, and Abdul Khaleque tackles the Mandia seat. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, the state party chief, holds strong with his previous nomination from Jorhat.

In a tactical move, Congress has reserved 15 constituencies for alliance partners, reflecting its commitment to coalition politics. The party, out of power in Assam since 2016, aims to regain its foothold in the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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