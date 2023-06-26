Left Menu

Biden and Trudeau discuss Russia security situation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 02:53 IST
Biden and Trudeau discuss Russia security situation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the security situation in Russia, Trudeau's office said on Sunday, in the wake of a short-lived mutiny by fighters of the Wagner group.

"They discussed the evolving internal security situation in Russia, noting that they are monitoring developments closely and will be maintaining close engagement with allies and partners," according to the readout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
2
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States
3
"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Railway Official on Bankura train accident

"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Ra...

 India
4
"Why did PM not mention a single word?" Cong leader Okram Ibobi on Manipur violence

"Why did PM not mention a single word?" Cong leader Okram Ibobi on Manipur v...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023