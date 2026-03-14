Navigating Uncertainty: Sebi Chief's Insight on Market Patience
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey advises investors, particularly retail ones, to remain patient amid global market uncertainties triggered by geopolitical tensions and technological changes. Pandey emphasizes trust and efficiency as foundations of resilient capital markets, highlighting their role in investor confidence and economic stability.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and technological changes, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called for investor patience, especially among retail participants. Speaking at a recent event, Pandey highlighted the importance of remaining calm as markets navigate uncertainties like the Middle East conflict and energy market disruptions.
Drawing on past market disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pandey reassured that financial systems eventually stabilize. He emphasized that volatility is inherent in markets, but resilience lies in maintaining fair and efficient operations even in challenging times.
Pandey identified trust and efficiency as pillars sustaining investor confidence in India's capital markets. As markets react rapidly to global narratives, he underlined the collective responsibility of policymakers and market participants to ensure stability without compromising growth.
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