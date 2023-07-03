Left Menu

NIA busts Maharashtra-based ISIS module; four arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:40 IST
NIA busts Maharashtra-based ISIS module; four arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Monday busted a Maharashtra-based ISIS module by arresting four people for allegedly promoting terrorist activities at the behest of the proscribed outfit, an official said.

The intelligence-led operation in Mumbai, Thane and Pune led to the arrest of Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Nagpada, Mumbai; Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias "Abu Nusaiba" from Kondhwa, Pune; and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Padgha, Thane, the official said.

The NIA said extensive searches were conducted at five locations in the case, registered on June 28.

NIA teams seized several incriminating material such as electronic gadgets and documents related to the ISIS during the searches at the houses of the accused, the official said.

The material seized clearly exposed the strong and active linkages of the accused with the ISIS and their efforts to motivate vulnerable youth to further the terror organisation's anti-India agenda, the official said.

The agency said its preliminary investigations have established that the accused hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of ISIS.

''The accused were trying to breach the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country and preparing to wage a war against the Government of India, as part of the ISIS conspiracy, by raising and operating a sleeper cell in Maharashtra,'' the official said.

The agency said the raids followed credible inputs that the accused Siddiqui, Shaikh, Sharjeel Shaikh and Barodawala and their associates had recruited youth and trained them in the fabrication of IEDs and weapons.

The accused had also shared relevant material, including 'Do it Yourself kits' (DIY), amongst themselves for fabrication of IEDs and manufacture of small weapons and Pistols, the official said.

Further, on the directions of their foreign-based ISIS handlers, the accused had also created inflammatory media content, which was published in the magazine 'Voice of Hind', in furtherance of the banned outfit's agenda of terror and violence, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023