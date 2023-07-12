Left Menu

US slams Russia's 'inhumane' veto on UN aid operation in Syria

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 00:15 IST
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said Russia's decision to veto the renewal of a United Nations humanitarian operation delivering aid to 4 million people in rebel-held northwest Syria was "inhumane." Russia on Tuesday signaled the demise of the long-running operation in Turkey after it vetoed a 9-month authorization renewal at the U.N. Security Council.

"The United States is deeply disappointed by Russia's inhumane veto of cross-border humanitarian assistance for Syria," Miller said at a regular press briefing. "We have repeatedly said that the United Nations Security Council should authorize a 12-month extension of cross-border access into Syria in order to secure this vital lifeline for the Syrian people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

