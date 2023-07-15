Left Menu

Mumbai Police issue notice to Sanjay Raut over allegations regarding CMO

Mumbai Polices crime branch on Saturday issued a notice to Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut and asked him to furnish evidence related to his allegations regarding the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO, an official said. We have issued a notice to Sanjay Raut and asked him to submit the evidence on the allegation made by him regarding the chief ministers office.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:17 IST
Mumbai Police issue notice to Sanjay Raut over allegations regarding CMO
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police's crime branch on Saturday issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and asked him to furnish evidence related to his allegations regarding the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), an official said. ''We have issued a notice to Sanjay Raut and asked him to submit the evidence on the allegation made by him regarding the chief minister's office. As soon as Sanjay Raut submits the evidence, we will investigate the matter,'' a crime branch official said. The official said the notice was issued on the allegations of Raut in which he has accused the CMO of collusion with criminals lodged in jails.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut alleged the chief minister's office is communicating with criminals in jails and said he would soon furnish proof to back his claim.

''There is no specific day and time given to Raut to submit the evidence,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023