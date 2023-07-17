Black Sea grain deal still in limbo - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 03:19 IST
A U.N.-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain has not been extended as of Sunday, but "everything is possible," the Russian TASS state news agency reported, citing two unnamed United Nations sources.
""We are waiting for Moscow's position, everything is possible," TASS cited one of the sources as saying.
Russia has threatened to quit the deal which is to expire on Monday because Moscow has said its demands to improve its own grain and fertilizer exports have not been met.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Papal envoy says Moscow visit focused on humanitarian issues, not peace plan
Putin to attend SCO virtual meeting on July 4 - TASS
EU weighs concession to Russian bank over Black Sea grain deal -FT
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill top Moscow-backed official in Crimea
Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia