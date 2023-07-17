Black Sea grain deal still in limbo - TASS

A U.N.-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain has not been extended as of Sunday, but "everything is possible," the Russian TASS state news agency reported, citing two unnamed United Nations sources.

""We are waiting for Moscow's position, everything is possible," TASS cited one of the sources as saying.

Russia has threatened to quit the deal which is to expire on Monday because Moscow has said its demands to improve its own grain and fertilizer exports have not been met.

