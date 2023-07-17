Left Menu

Centre's expert team reaches Kerala to find permanent solution to boat accidents in Muthalappozhi coastal area

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:36 IST
Centre's expert team reaches Kerala to find permanent solution to boat accidents in Muthalappozhi coastal area
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent death of four fishermen after their boat capsized at Muthalappozhi here and the subsequent political row between the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in Kerala over the issue, a central government team of experts visited the coastal area to find a solution to prevent such tragic accidents in future.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who accompanied the expert team sent by the Union Fisheries Ministry, also visited the area.

After visually assessing the situation there, he told reporters that the central team of experts has been sent in view of the several boat accidents that have taken place in the area.

He said the experts have studied and researched the problems facing the people of the coastal area and will hear their views and suggestions on how to remedy the situation.

''The expert team will also hear the suggestions of the state government and thereafter, will come up with a permanent solution, including redevelopment of the harbour area,'' he said.

The Union minister also welcomed the minister-level meeting being held by the state government in connection with the frequent boat accidents at Muthalappozhi.

A political row had erupted in the state last week over a boat accident near Muthalappozhi that claimed four lives, with the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress accusing each other of trying to create tension in the coastal area.

Of the four fishermen on the boat that capsized in the waters of Muthalappozhi -- where a river and a lake meet the Arabian Sea -- on July 10, one of them was found dead hours after the accident and the bodies of the remaining three were recovered by the next evening.

According to Father Eugene Pereira, the Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese, it was the 10th such accident in the area this year alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023