White House says it does not support attacks inside Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 01:47 IST
The White House said it did not support attacks inside Russia after being asked about two drones from Ukraine that damaged buildings in Moscow early on Monday. "As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.
Russia spoke of taking harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine after the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters, in what it called a brazen act of terror.
