White House says it does not support attacks inside Russia

The White House said it did not support attacks inside Russia after being asked about two drones from Ukraine that damaged buildings in Moscow early on Monday. "As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

Russia spoke of taking harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine after the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters, in what it called a brazen act of terror.

